  • Ron Klain: President Biden and DeSantis working together to help people of Florida

    06:30
    Fmr. Army counterintelligence agent played role in bringing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

    07:45
    Pete Strzok: ‘I’m really worried about where we’re headed’ on a path to violence

    07:11

  • DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states

    04:50

  • WaPo: Trump team divided on Mar-a-Lago documents approach

    11:15

  • Denver Riggleman: The data shows the committee is in an incredibly strong position

    11:41

  • FEMA administrator: Hurricane Ian will leave ‘catastrophic footprint’

    05:48

  • Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 2

    10:04

  • Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 1

    11:18

  • ‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Tampa residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

    03:15

  • Texas’ top law enforcement officer doesn’t like when laws apply to him

    09:24

  • Postponed Jan. 6 hearing meant to be a reset for committee

    07:38

  • Protests sweep Iran following death of woman in police custody

    06:51

  • Trump's embrace and amplification of QAnon raises concerns

    08:33

  • Michael Cohen thinks criminal prosecutions are 'forthcoming' for Trump

    11:17

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability

    11:56

  • GOP candidates have tricky relationships with the truth

    06:14

  • Trump tries a familiar defense with NY AG lawsuit: Throwing other people under the bus

    10:13

  • Miles Taylor: Trump seems to think his presidential powers continue

    10:17

  • Neal Katyal: Complaint from NY AG James has ‘devastating range’

    11:36

Deadline White House

Fmr. Army counterintelligence agent played role in bringing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

07:45

Editor-at-Large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss new reporting in the New York Times that a former army officer allegedly helped with DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s VineyardOct. 3, 2022

