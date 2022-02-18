IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Fmr. Ambassador to Russia McFaul on Ukraine crisis: This is 'a very grave moment'

09:30

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, NPR's national security correspondent Greg Myre and former Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy Rick Stengel react to President Biden's statement that he is convinced that Vladimir Putin has decided to invade UkraineFeb. 18, 2022

