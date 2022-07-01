IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Marc Elias: SCOTUS taking up election case ‘should worry everyone who cares’ about voting

    06:38

  • Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus

    08:34

  • Dahlia Lithwick: SCOTUS is ‘squandering’ its credibility

    08:12

  • Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court

    08:28

  • Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

    09:38

  • Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52

  • Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

    05:27

  • Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony

    08:53

  • Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed

    11:04

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

    06:51

  • Rep. Dean: Rights of women were overturned by ‘a corruptly seated majority’ on SCOTUS

    08:10

  • Claire McCaskill: States with abortion bans will have ‘government mandates on steroids’

    04:29

  • Katyal: Trump's treatment of the DOJ akin to a 'third-rate dictator'

    04:06

  • Fred Guttenberg: What we hope to do ‘is nothing more than save lives’

    06:39

  • Judge upholds defamation suit against Fox Corp

    08:29

  • Denver Riggleman: 1/6 committee has 'made facts more attractive than fantasy'

    10:40

  • Mich. Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’

    05:23

  • Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol

    10:07

  • Matt Dowd warns: TX is showing what happens if democracy is dismantled

    08:17

  • David Jolly: The 1/6 committee has ‘isolated Trump as the bad actor’

    09:44

Deadline White House

Fmr. advisor to Ukrainian resident: Freedom 'should not be taken for granted'

07:49

Former advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Igor Novikov discusses with Nicolle Wallace the latest from Ukraine and how important the themes are of Independence Day in the U.S.July 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Marc Elias: SCOTUS taking up election case ‘should worry everyone who cares’ about voting

    06:38

  • Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus

    08:34

  • Dahlia Lithwick: SCOTUS is ‘squandering’ its credibility

    08:12

  • Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court

    08:28

  • Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

    09:38

  • Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All