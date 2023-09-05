IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Flip-flopping? Trump's co-defendants in GA pointing fingers, 'beginning to turn' on ex-president

09:26

Former top Justice Department official Andrew Weissmann, senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tamar Hallerman and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan join Nicolle Wallace to discuss new reporting out of Fulton County that Donald Trump’s co-defendants are possibly turning and pointing to him as the potential ringleader in DA Fani Willis’ case.Sept. 5, 2023

