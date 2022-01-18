Fissures appear among the Supreme Court conservative justices
Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and executive director of Demand Justice Brian Fallon on new reporting detailing how Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch was the only justice to refuse to wear a mask, and how reporting like this further diminishes trust in the courtJan. 18, 2022
