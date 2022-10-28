IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

06:06

A federal judge has denied a lawsuit requesting a restraining order against Clean Elections USA, a group whose members are accused of participating in voter intimidation tactics at drop boxes. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports from Phoenix on how months of conspiracy-driven online conversations inspired the drop-box tailgates.Oct. 28, 2022

