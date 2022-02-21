Federal judge blocks Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits
Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and Editor in Chief of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes discuss a federal judge saying Donald Trump could be held responsible for inciting the attack on the Capitol on January 6thFeb. 21, 2022
