FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder
08:58
Share this -
copied
The FBI arrested a Jan. 6 rioter who stormed the Capitol while he was out on bail for attempted murder. Matthew Beddingfield was on bail on a first-degree attempted murder charge in connection with a 2019 shooting of a 17-year-old in a Walmart parking lot. Feb. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups
07:14
Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week
06:29
Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map
00:30
State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'
09:01
Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’
05:50
GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger