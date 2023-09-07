Fani Willis torches Jim Jordan's ‘interference’ in Trump criminal trial

- Now Playing
Fani Willis torches Jim Jordan's ‘interference’ in Trump criminal trial11:11
Capitol Police officer reacts to Tarrio sentencing: 'Need to be shamed' for actions on Jan. 608:30
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress02:44
'Undo the voice of the people': Wisconsin GOP threatening to impeach newly elected judge12:00
Special Counsel Jack Smith warns Trump comments risk tainting jury pool in Jan. 6 case03:35
Nicolle: Televised standoff in GA offers glimpse into Trump's co-defendants 'game of chicken'08:18
'We don't know what we don't know': More 'smoking gun' evidence to come in Trump's GA case06:58
Flip-flopping? Trump's co-defendants in GA pointing fingers, 'beginning to turn' on ex-president09:26
The big grift: GOP emulating Trump, 'committing fraud' against small donors10:30
Nicolle: Jack Smith 'still assembling a timeline' of Trump's potential crimes in Big Lie06:42
Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison03:24
Clarence Thomas discloses additional trips paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow08:43
Fmr. federal attorney: ‘Neither likable nor credible’ Trump will ever see witness stand08:04
Trump’s televised trial: The irony of the reality star president’s live-streamed ‘demise’10:26
'The game isn't working anymore': Trump’s attacks on Jack Smith’s WH meeting fall flat06:36
Nicolle: Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit ruling ‘a big win for democracy and the truth’09:28
‘This is all a PR campaign’: Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman doubles down on election lies07:17
GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety09:15
New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking10:20
Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court09:02
