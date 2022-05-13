IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats sound the alarm on the rightward swing of the Supreme Court

    09:30
  • Now Playing

    Experts warn of growing threat to election security

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ probes Trump’s handling of classified records

    08:53

  • Rep. Swalwell on subpoenas to Republican Congressmen: ‘Why would they not want to cooperate?’

    06:01

  • Kamala Harris slams GOP after vote to protect abortion rights fails in Senate

    03:03

  • Eric Holder: An indictment of Trump should be seriously considered

    11:51

  • New Eastman emails shed light on push to overturn 2020 election

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee is ‘sitting on some pretty good content’ says Betsy Woodruff Swan

    08:06

  • Fmr. Defense Secretary Mark Esper: Trump is a person driven by his self interest

    09:40

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: The war is ‘Ukraine’s to win’

    10:23

  • Inside the measures Meadows took to subvert the 2020 election

    06:10

  • Speaker Pelosi on protecting abortion rights: ‘Let’s not take our eye of the ball’

    09:19

  • Speaker Pelosi: ‘If Russia is not listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, tear up the list’

    02:32

  • Rep Himes: U.S. will use ‘all of our assets’ to stop Russia

    10:58

  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden comments for the first time on leaked draft SCOTUS opinion

    00:59

  • Audio obtained by NYT reporters reveals McCarthy discussing removing Trump from office

    10:55

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies virtually before Jan. 6 committee

    03:49

  • Fmr Planned Parenthood President was ‘shocked to read the disregard for women’

    08:57

  • Texas doctor: We have been living in a post-Roe world

    04:35

  • Josh Gerstein: Alito’s draft opinion argues court should disregard policy of respecting precedent

    10:41

Deadline White House

Experts warn of growing threat to election security

09:42

Washington Post national political reporter Amy Gardner and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele on Gardner’s reporting about and former election official in Georgia inviting election deniers to look into the 2020 voteMay 13, 2022

  • Democrats sound the alarm on the rightward swing of the Supreme Court

    09:30
  • Now Playing

    Experts warn of growing threat to election security

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ probes Trump’s handling of classified records

    08:53

  • Rep. Swalwell on subpoenas to Republican Congressmen: ‘Why would they not want to cooperate?’

    06:01

  • Kamala Harris slams GOP after vote to protect abortion rights fails in Senate

    03:03

  • Eric Holder: An indictment of Trump should be seriously considered

    11:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All