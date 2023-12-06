IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

    12:25
  • Now Playing

    'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Las Vegas police: UNLV shooting suspect is dead

    02:37

  • Liz Cheney: ‘There is no question Jim Jordan has something to hide’

    06:06

  • Liz Cheney: ‘It is heartbreaking for my dad…where our party is today’

    06:24

  • Liz Cheney: ‘Rep. Mike Johnson was desperate for Donald Trump’s approval’

    11:41

  • DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

    12:30

  • Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim

    07:04

  • ‘Trump will never leave office again’ - Liz Cheney’s warning to America

    12:21

  • Truce between Israel and Hamas is over as airstrikes resume from the Israeli military in Gaza

    10:09

  • ‘His lies and his cons are over’- George Santos expelled from Congress

    06:39

  • Court rules Trump is not immune from January 6th lawsuits

    12:12

  • Trump was warned ignoring a subpoena was a crime in classified documents case

    11:49

  • 8 more hostages released from Hamas captivity on the seventh day of the ceasefire

    04:06

  • New text messages show Rep. Scott Perry’s effort to install a Trump sycophant as Attorney General

    08:12

  • Sec. Buttigieg: ‘We are not about the chaos and the drama’

    07:07

  • Trump gagged yet again, after a ‘tsunami of threats’ against Manhattan courtroom officials

    11:33

  • Rupert Murdoch deposed in Smartmatic election lawsuit against Fox News

    09:26

  • 14 more hostages released from Hamas captivity, including 1 American citizen

    05:57

  • Rep. Santos might have to 'sashay away' from Congress, as he faces a third expulsion vote

    08:10

Deadline White House

'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

02:42

Professor Jason Johnson says constant exposure to mass shootings like the one at UNLV is taking a toll on the mental health of students across the nation.Dec. 6, 2023

  • Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

    12:25
  • Now Playing

    'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Las Vegas police: UNLV shooting suspect is dead

    02:37

  • Liz Cheney: ‘There is no question Jim Jordan has something to hide’

    06:06

  • Liz Cheney: ‘It is heartbreaking for my dad…where our party is today’

    06:24

  • Liz Cheney: ‘Rep. Mike Johnson was desperate for Donald Trump’s approval’

    11:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All