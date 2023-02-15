IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

  • Subpoenas give big clues about direction of Jack Smith investigations

    10:22

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump

    08:50

  • Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump

    11:19

  • Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values

    09:31

  • Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

    11:34

  • Conservative activist who advised Trump on 2020 election appears in court

    10:44

  • Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24

  • Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

  • Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22

  • Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

  • ‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

    11:34

  • Fmr. lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee speaks out

    12:11

  • Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit

    09:53

  • SCOTUS probe fails to find person who leaked abortion ruling

    09:05

  • District attorney in New Mexico shooting case: 'This is an attack on democracy'

    10:56

Deadline White House

Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

10:17

Consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich discusses with Nicolle Wallace discusses how the community in East Palestine, Ohio is being affected by the train derailment, which has now been exposed to toxic chemicals.  Feb. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

  • Subpoenas give big clues about direction of Jack Smith investigations

    10:22

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump

    08:50

  • Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump

    11:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All