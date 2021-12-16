IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee

09:35

New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt, former FBI special agent Clint Watts and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal discuss the breaking news that the January 6h select committee has subpoenaed Waldron, a retired Army colonel who circulated a detailed and extreme plan to overturn the 2020 election.Dec. 16, 2021

