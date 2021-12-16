Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee
09:35
Share this -
copied
New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt, former FBI special agent Clint Watts and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal discuss the breaking news that the January 6h select committee has subpoenaed Waldron, a retired Army colonel who circulated a detailed and extreme plan to overturn the 2020 election.Dec. 16, 2021
UP NEXT
Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’
08:48
New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy
10:19
Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets
05:31
Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’
11:03
Court dismisses Trump lawsuit on tax records
03:12
Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights