BREAKING: Additional charges filed against Donald Trump and Waltine Nauta in Mar-a-Lago documents case

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Deadline White House

Elaine Luria: The American public deserves answers on Jan. 6

09:05

Former Congresswomen Elaine Luria and Donna Edwards discuss the news that Trump lawyers were told to expect an indictment in Jack Smith’s January 6th investigation July 27, 2023

