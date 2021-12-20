IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Eddie Glaude: Manchin ‘engaged in negotiations in bad faith’

07:22

Chair of the African American Department at Princeton University Eddie Glaude, Washington Post senior Washington correspondent Philip Rucker, and NBC Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake react to Senator Joe Manchin pulling his support from a key pillar of President Biden’s agendaDec. 20, 2021

