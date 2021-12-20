Eddie Glaude: Manchin ‘engaged in negotiations in bad faith’
07:22
Share this -
copied
Chair of the African American Department at Princeton University Eddie Glaude, Washington Post senior Washington correspondent Philip Rucker, and NBC Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake react to Senator Joe Manchin pulling his support from a key pillar of President Biden’s agendaDec. 20, 2021
UP NEXT
America heads into a second holiday season of the Covid era
02:51
President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights
08:09
Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would
05:54
Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee
09:35
Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’