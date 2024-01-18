E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand to deliver testimony against Donald Trump

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, RonNell Andersen Jones, first amendment scholar, and Molly Jong Fast, special correspondent for Vanity Fair join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the testimony delivered by E Jean Carroll on Day 2 of the second defamation trial which she has brought against the former President, with Donald Trump not in attendance in today’s court proceedings. Jan. 18, 2024