Dr. Redlener: There’s a ‘gaping chasm’ between the vaccine haves and have nots
Professor of Pediatrics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Dr. Irwin Redlener, writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller, and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor discuss Republicans tripling down on their opposition to vaccine mandates just as hospitalizations are rising againDec. 8, 2021
