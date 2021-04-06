Dr. Patel on vaccine resistance: ‘We do need a lot more communication’

President Biden calls for states to open vaccine eligibility to all American adults by April 19th, a full 2 weeks earlier than his previous goal. Former Obama WH Health Policy Director Dr. Kavita Patel, associate editor for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard, and former member of the WH Coronavirus Task Force Olivia Troye react to the president’s announcement, and discuss how it is being met with resistance to vaccines and a war on science from some Republicans.