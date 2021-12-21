IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pres. of gun reform group: Kyle Rittenhouse is the symptom of the disease of gun culture

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: 'The time is now to act' in battle against Covid

    04:46

  • Eddie Glaude: Manchin ‘engaged in negotiations in bad faith’

    07:22

  • America heads into a second holiday season of the Covid era

    02:51

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would

    05:54

  • Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee

    09:35

  • Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’

    08:48

  • New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy

    10:19

  • Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets

    05:31

  • Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’

    11:03

  • Court dismisses Trump lawsuit on tax records

    03:12

  • Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights

    08:38

  • Rep. Lieu on the Meadows contempt vote: ‘You can’t just ignore this committee’

    04:49

  • Rep. Crow on attempts to overthrow the election: ‘We’re not talking about history here’

    08:59

  • Documents provided by Mark Meadows create more questions to be answered

    09:46

  • Melissa Murray: Justice Sotomayor makes the TX law an ‘existential crisis’ for the Court

    06:19

  • Latest round of subpoenas expands the wide net cast by the 1/6 committee

    08:50

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on 1/6 committee: 'Everything is moving in our direction at this point' 

    06:30

Deadline White House

Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

05:59

Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota Dr. Michael Osterholm warns that there will be a large surge of new omicron cases in the next three to eight weeks where he says testing will be inadequate and that we should be worried about health care personnel shortagesDec. 21, 2021

  • Pres. of gun reform group: Kyle Rittenhouse is the symptom of the disease of gun culture

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: 'The time is now to act' in battle against Covid

    04:46

  • Eddie Glaude: Manchin ‘engaged in negotiations in bad faith’

    07:22

  • America heads into a second holiday season of the Covid era

    02:51

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All