Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks
05:59
Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota Dr. Michael Osterholm warns that there will be a large surge of new omicron cases in the next three to eight weeks where he says testing will be inadequate and that we should be worried about health care personnel shortagesDec. 21, 2021
