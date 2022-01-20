Donna Edwards announces run for former congressional seat

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donna Edwards announces run for former congressional seat02:31
Congressional candidate Donna Edwards announces her run for her former seat in Maryland and says she couldn’t “sit on the sidelines anymore”Jan. 20, 2022
