Donald Trump told Mike Pence his career was over if he certified the election on January 6th

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, and Luke Broadwater, New York Times Congressional Reporter join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the breaking news from the New York Times which reveals new testimony which says Donald Trump told Mike Pence he would end his political career if he certified the election on January 6th. March 21, 2024