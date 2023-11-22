Donald Trump's worst day yet in the New York civil fraud trial

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Report, Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump's former business associate Jeffrey McConney damning testimony which included McConney breaking down on the stand in what court observers say was Trump's worst day yet in the New York civil fraud trial.Nov. 22, 2023