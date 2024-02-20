IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donald Trump’s legal strategy becomes crystal clear: Delay, Delay, Delay
Feb. 20, 202410:28
Deadline White House

Donald Trump’s legal strategy becomes crystal clear: Delay, Delay, Delay

10:28

Jordan Rubin, Deadline: Legal Blog Writer, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump and his legal team saying the quiet part out loud regarding his legal strategy…delay, delay, delay. Feb. 20, 2024

