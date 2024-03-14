Donald Trump’s ‘Kicking, Screaming, Whining’ desperate attempt to delay classified docs trial

Neal Katyal, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General, Pete Strzok, former FBI Counterintelligence Agent, and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest Donald Trump courtroom appearance this time in Florida where he and his legal team appealed to their favorite Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss charges in the classified documents case which plays into his favorite legal tactic of delay, delay, delay.March 14, 2024