  • Andrew Weissmann on Trump’s bombshell $83 million verdict: ‘Really bad sign for Trump’

    03:27

  • Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’

    07:40
    Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll

    05:06
    Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll

    04:58

  • Mitch McConnell: ‘The politics have changed’ - MAGA Republicans in the Senate threaten border deal

    07:50

  • ‘He is going to be writing a big check to E. Jean Carroll’: Trump takes stand in own defense

    09:22

  • ‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

    07:59

  • ‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    11:59

  • Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills

    05:11

  • Letitia James compares Trump to 'Pharma Bro' urges judge to ban Trump from real estate industry

    04:18

  • ‘Biden is ready for battle': Biden campaign views GOP Primary over, ready to take on Trump

    07:01

  • Trump’s New Hampshire win shows signs of weakness of his general election candidacy

    10:45

  • Steve Kornacki gives first look at New Hampshire primary exit polls

    04:53

  • Request denied, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals declines to rehear Trump gag order appeal

    04:27

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘Biden needs to be looking at the Nikki Haley voters’

    03:52

  • ‘Do or die moment for the Haley campaign': Voters cast ballots in New Hampshire primary

    07:49

  • Steve Kornacki previews New Hampshire primary

    05:02

  • ‘Completely nonsensical': Andrew Weissmann breaks down Donald Trump’s immunity claims

    11:21

  • Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump’s mental acuity as GOP primary narrows to two person race

    06:28

  • ‘The Big Lie 2.0’: Former Cruz staffer sends Trump 2024 warning

    11:42

Deadline White House

Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll

05:06

Vaughn Hillyard NBC News Correspondent and Harry Litman former U.S. Attorney reacting to the verdict awarding $83.3 in damages to E. Jean Carroll for defamatory statements Donald Trump made about her. Jan. 26, 2024

