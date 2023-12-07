IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

  • ‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

    Donald Trump lashes out at Attorney General Letitia James in courtroom meltdown

    ‘He got nothing’ - Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military blockade fails

  • Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

  • Las Vegas police: UNLV shooting suspect is dead

  • Liz Cheney: ‘There is no question Jim Jordan has something to hide’

  • Liz Cheney: ‘It is heartbreaking for my dad…where our party is today’

  • Liz Cheney: ‘Rep. Mike Johnson was desperate for Donald Trump’s approval’

  • DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

  • Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim

  • ‘Trump will never leave office again’ - Liz Cheney’s warning to America

  • Truce between Israel and Hamas is over as airstrikes resume from the Israeli military in Gaza

  • ‘His lies and his cons are over’- George Santos expelled from Congress

  • Court rules Trump is not immune from January 6th lawsuits

  • Trump was warned ignoring a subpoena was a crime in classified documents case

  • 8 more hostages released from Hamas captivity on the seventh day of the ceasefire

  • New text messages show Rep. Scott Perry’s effort to install a Trump sycophant as Attorney General

  • Sec. Buttigieg: ‘We are not about the chaos and the drama’

Deadline White House

Donald Trump lashes out at Attorney General Letitia James in courtroom meltdown

Russ Beuttner, New York Times Investigations Reporter and Andrew Weissmann, former top official with the Justice Department join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump’s latest courtroom antics as he and his legal team call their own witnesses in his own defense. Dec. 7, 2023

