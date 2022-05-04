IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Donald Trump Jr. testifies virtually before Jan. 6 committee

03:49

Donald Trump Jr. testified virtually before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan details what the committee wanted to know and what Trump Jr.'s voluntary cooperation means for the investigation. May 4, 2022

