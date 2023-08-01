IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks after Trump is indicted in Jack Smith's probe

  • AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment

    00:48

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'

    07:03

  • 'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president

    05:00

  • All eyes on D.C. ahead of possible third criminal indictment of Donald Trump

    09:54

  • Georgia DA on Trump election probe decisions: 'We're ready to go'

    02:34

  • 'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent

    03:39

  • Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment

    09:30

  • Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

    03:25

Deadline White House

Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

00:53

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Washington D.C. on four criminal counts in the 2020 election investigation. The counts include obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.Aug. 1, 2023

  • AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment

    00:48

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'

    07:03

  • 'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president

    05:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All