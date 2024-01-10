Donald Trump ‘chickens out’ of delivering closing arguments after failing to meet judge conditions

Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and Susanne Craig New York Times Investigative Reporter join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump’s two major legal cases in the state of New York, including the civil fraud case which he has already been found guilty for, along with the additional defamation case involving E. Jean Carroll.Jan. 10, 2024