Donald Trump appeals Maine ruling taking him off the ballot for 2024 election

Barbara McQuade for U.S. Attorney, Eddie Glaude, Princeton University Professor and KImberly Atkins Stohr, Senior Opinion Columnist for the Boston Globe join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the breaking news that Donald Trump will appeal the ruling in Maine barring him from the presidential ballot in that states election, and what the Supreme Court might do and how fast they will act.Jan. 2, 2024

