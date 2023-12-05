DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

Claire McCaskill, former Democratic Senator from Missouri, Carol Leonnig, National Investigative Reporter for the Washington Post, and former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the new filing today from Jack Smith detailing his prosecutions plan to introduce evidence showing Donald Trump’s own statements and social media posts to show his desire to deny any election result that did not declare him the winner. Dec. 5, 2023