DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

- Now Playing
DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case12:30
- UP NEXT
Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim07:04
‘Trump will never leave office again’ - Liz Cheney’s warning to America12:21
Truce between Israel and Hamas is over as airstrikes resume from the Israeli military in Gaza10:09
‘His lies and his cons are over’- George Santos expelled from Congress06:39
Court rules Trump is not immune from January 6th lawsuits12:12
Trump was warned ignoring a subpoena was a crime in classified documents case11:49
8 more hostages released from Hamas captivity on the seventh day of the ceasefire04:06
New text messages show Rep. Scott Perry’s effort to install a Trump sycophant as Attorney General08:12
Sec. Buttigieg: ‘We are not about the chaos and the drama’07:07
Trump gagged yet again, after a ‘tsunami of threats’ against Manhattan courtroom officials11:33
Rupert Murdoch deposed in Smartmatic election lawsuit against Fox News09:26
14 more hostages released from Hamas captivity, including 1 American citizen05:57
Rep. Santos might have to 'sashay away' from Congress, as he faces a third expulsion vote08:10
Ex-GOP Congressman: ‘It's not that we are so courageous, it's that we're surrounded by cowards’08:37
Rep. Swalwell on George Santos facing an expulsion vote: ‘What the hell is taking you so long?’06:21
Georgia prosecutors do not plan to offer Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani plea deals10:53
Former VP Pence almost caved to the Big Lie, considered skipping joint session on January 609:29
Israel confirms 12 more hostages freed from Hamas custody on the fifth day of extended truce11:16
How Donald Trump used the pardon power to disrupt the Justice Department06:48
- Now Playing
DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case12:30
- UP NEXT
Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim07:04
‘Trump will never leave office again’ - Liz Cheney’s warning to America12:21
Truce between Israel and Hamas is over as airstrikes resume from the Israeli military in Gaza10:09
‘His lies and his cons are over’- George Santos expelled from Congress06:39
Court rules Trump is not immune from January 6th lawsuits12:12
Play All