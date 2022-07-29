IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes assault weapons ban that’s doomed in the Senate

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45
  • Now Playing

    DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

    09:55

  • GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced

    05:27

  • New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides

    08:23

  • Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure

    11:44

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’

    12:00

  • Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

    08:31

  • Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

    11:57

  • Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage

    05:58

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

  • Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

    09:29

  • Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

  • Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General

    07:23

  • U.S. Capitol Police Officer Dunn is seeking accountability for those involved in Jan. 6

    12:37

  • Kinzinger says 1/6 committee still considering seeking testimony from Trump and Pence

    09:12

  • Neal Katyal: Witness tampering is a ‘grave matter’ for Trump

    04:27

Deadline White House

DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

09:50

New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, former assistant U.S. attorney for SDNY Daniel Goldman and Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss new reporting on the Justice Department’s careful and methodical approach to investigating Trump and his alliesJuly 29, 2022

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45
  • Now Playing

    DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

    09:55

  • GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All