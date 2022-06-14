IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Documentarian Nick Quested: Proud Boys ‘had another agenda’

    09:19
  • UP NEXT

    Frank Figliuzzi warns violence from right-wing extremists is being cultivated by officeholders

    08:10

  • Rep. Murphy: Some of the most insidious threats to our democracy happened before 1/6

    09:42

  • Neal Katyal: Trump brought ‘rumor after rumor’ to officials at DOJ

    09:50

  • Gen. Milley details how Meadows tried to rewrite Trump’s role on 1/6

    07:37

  • Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred

    10:21

  • Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/6

    08:58

  • Ron Klain: 'It's time for Congress to act' on guns

    08:01

  • David Hogg: Gun safety is a ‘moral issue’ not a political one

    05:40

  • Rep. Connolly hopes Uvalde family testimony will ‘unharden hearts’ in Congress

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 hearings to connect domestic violent extremists with the political world

    10:37

  • Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes plea for responsible gun reform

    08:39

  • Rosie Perez: The biggest form of activism 'is your vote'

    06:20

  • Proud Boys leader and four lieutenants charges with seditious conspiracy

    11:52

  • Melber: Navarro ‘thought he was on offense’ until indictment

    10:19

  • Members of far-right Proud Boys infiltrate GOP establishment in Florida

    08:11

  • Rep. Deutch: Gun safety bills aren’t controversial except for in the Capitol

    09:19

  • TX State Sen. says Gov. Abbott is trying to ‘bamboozle’ the public

    08:17

  • GOP readies legal fight to contest elections

    09:09

  • Growing outrage and protests as NRA meets in Houston

    08:55

Deadline White House

Documentarian Nick Quested: Proud Boys ‘had another agenda’

09:19

Documentarian Nick Quested discusses with Nicolle Wallace his testimony in front of the January 6th select committee and his experiences embedded with the Proud Boys on January 6th. June 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Documentarian Nick Quested: Proud Boys ‘had another agenda’

    09:19
  • UP NEXT

    Frank Figliuzzi warns violence from right-wing extremists is being cultivated by officeholders

    08:10

  • Rep. Murphy: Some of the most insidious threats to our democracy happened before 1/6

    09:42

  • Neal Katyal: Trump brought ‘rumor after rumor’ to officials at DOJ

    09:50

  • Gen. Milley details how Meadows tried to rewrite Trump’s role on 1/6

    07:37

  • Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred

    10:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All