DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, former Representative Donna Edwards and senior reporter for Mother Jones Ari Berman discuss President Biden's speech after his decision to back a Senate rule change to pass voting rightsJan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
DNC Chair on voting rights: 'The fear is real'
12:33
UP NEXT
President Biden backs Senate rule change to pass voting rights
10:40
CEO of the New Georgia Project wants Biden’s GA speech to be a ‘recognition of the crisis moment’
08:01
Peter Strzok: The 1/6 committee needs to ‘use every tool at their disposal’
08:18
New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'
06:10
Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview