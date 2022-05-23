IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rudy Giuliani spends nine hours under oath with the 1/6 committee

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    Democrats become the last line of defense against Big Lie Republicans

    06:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Trump is the ‘architect of this plan to overturn this election’

    10:41

  • Charlie Sykes on 2022 primaries: It’s ‘January 6th forever’

    06:16

  • Jan. 6 committee says evidence suggests lawmaker gave reconnaissance tours of Capitol

    08:16

  • 2022 primaries show the ascending power of a post-Trump GOP against democracy

    11:56

  • NYT: DOJ requests transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

    08:31

  • GOP on defense over replacement theory rhetoric

    10:17

  • Shooting in Buffalo shows the mainstreaming of a deadly ideology

    11:53

  • Democrats sound the alarm on the rightward swing of the Supreme Court

    09:30

  • Experts warn of growing threat to election security

    09:42

  • DOJ probes Trump’s handling of classified records

    08:53

  • Rep. Swalwell on subpoenas to Republican Congressmen: ‘Why would they not want to cooperate?’

    06:01

  • Kamala Harris slams GOP after vote to protect abortion rights fails in Senate

    03:03

  • Eric Holder: An indictment of Trump should be seriously considered

    11:51

  • New Eastman emails shed light on push to overturn 2020 election

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee is ‘sitting on some pretty good content’ says Betsy Woodruff Swan

    08:06

  • Fmr. Defense Secretary Mark Esper: Trump is a person driven by his self interest

    09:40

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: The war is ‘Ukraine’s to win’

    10:23

  • Inside the measures Meadows took to subvert the 2020 election

    06:10

Deadline White House

Democrats become the last line of defense against Big Lie Republicans

06:47

New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti details his reporting on how Trump’s 2020 election lies have gripped state legislaturesMay 23, 2022

  • Rudy Giuliani spends nine hours under oath with the 1/6 committee

    05:39
  • Now Playing

    Democrats become the last line of defense against Big Lie Republicans

    06:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff: Trump is the ‘architect of this plan to overturn this election’

    10:41

  • Charlie Sykes on 2022 primaries: It’s ‘January 6th forever’

    06:16

  • Jan. 6 committee says evidence suggests lawmaker gave reconnaissance tours of Capitol

    08:16

  • 2022 primaries show the ascending power of a post-Trump GOP against democracy

    11:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All