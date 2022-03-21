Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings
President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman on day one of confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Republican response to her nominationMarch 21, 2022
