Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

Nicolle Wallace speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon about the national security implications of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Based on Gordon’s 30+ year career in the intelligence community, Gordon warns that “foreign threat actors who now know that information that we deem important has been and was recently in an unsecured location… they have the wherewithal and interest in going after that.”Sept. 2, 2022