Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

Nicolle Wallace speaks with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon about the national security implications of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. Based on Gordon’s firsthand experience briefing then-President Trump, Gordon warns that “the former President has his agenda and he will use whatever is at his disposal to advance that. The problem we have here is that … he has had at his disposal for a long period of time information that if he used that information to advance an agenda item it could have devastating consequences to national security.”Sept. 2, 2022