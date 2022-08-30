IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

David Laufman: Trump is trying to ‘throw a monkey wrench’ into an ongoing criminal investigation

09:53

Former Chief of Counterintelligence and Export Control Section at the Department of Justice’s National Security Division David Laufman, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, and national correspondent for Politic Betsy Woodruff Swan discuss how Trump’s special master request could slow down DOJ’s investigationAug. 30, 2022

