Deadline White House

David Jolly: There’s a willingness in the Trump regime to use violence

07:37

Former Congressman David Jolly, co-founder of The Lincoln Project Rick Wilson, and former Senator Claire McCaskill react to the GOP’s hypocrisy in their response to the investigation into Trump’s handling of documents and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s warning of violence if Trump is prosecutedAug. 29, 2022

