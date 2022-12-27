IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

  • A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

    09:53

  • Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

    11:37

  • Neal Katyal: Trump should focus less on action cards and more on criminal charges

    05:47

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech as Congressman

    08:42

  • Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families

    07:04

  • President Biden signs marriage equality into federal law

    09:06

  • Journalist Grant Wahl's death while covering World Cup stuns sports world

    08:00

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s role on Jan. 6 was far more central than incitement

    11:27

  • Griner welcomed home after landing in the U.S.

    07:22

  • Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump

    08:34

  • WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

    06:43

  • Far-right coup plot with similarities to January 6th foiled in Germany

    10:15

  • More classified documents found at Trump storage site

    10:07

  • Harry Dunn: I’m not letting anyone steal the joy I feel

    06:59

  • Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    04:09

  • SCOTUS appears to back web designer opposed to same-sex marriage

    10:07

  • Claire McCaskill: The biggest lie Trump told was his oath of office

    08:03

  • New podcast reveals never-before-heard Nelson Mandela

    08:40

Deadline White House

David Jolly: George Santos is an absolute fraud

07:47

Former Congressman David Jolly and former Congresswoman Donna Edwards weigh in on how lying has become the brand of the GOPDec. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

  • A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

    09:53

  • Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

    11:37

  • Neal Katyal: Trump should focus less on action cards and more on criminal charges

    05:47

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech as Congressman

    08:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All