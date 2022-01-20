Could an investigation into the fake GOP electors be Trump's Watergate?
06:14
Share this -
copied
Write-at-large for The Bulwark Tim Miller and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman discuss with Nicolle Wallace the growing calls by several state attorney generals to prosecute the fake electors who planned to change their respective states votes to Donald Trump during 2020.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Could an investigation into the fake GOP electors be Trump's Watergate?
06:14
UP NEXT
Donna Edwards announces run for former congressional seat
02:31
Rep. Lofgren: The 1/6 committee is ‘expecting a large amount of material in the coming days’
09:42
Maddow: Biden will get pushback from liberals like me — but he's right about Republicans
03:10
ICYMI: Cliffnotes from Biden's marathon press conference
01:29
Fissures appear among the Supreme Court conservative justices