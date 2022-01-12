IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Congressman Matt Gaetz may be a step closer to an indictment

Deadline White House

Congressman Matt Gaetz may be a step closer to an indictment

National political reporter for NBC News Digital Marc Caputo and MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang discuss Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony before a grand jury in sex trafficking probeJan. 12, 2022

    Congressman Matt Gaetz may be a step closer to an indictment

