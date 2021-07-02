Congressman Adam Schiff: I have a ‘tremendous number of unanswered questions’ about what happened on Jan 6th

Congressman Adam Schiff: I have a ‘tremendous number of unanswered questions’ about what happened on Jan 6th11:15
California Democratic Congressman and member of the select committee on the January 6th insurrection, Adam Schiff, believes the committee will investigate several unanswered questions regarding what happened leading up to and on January 6th. Some questions he hopes to focus on are how much knowledge did the Trump White House have about the planning of the riot and what information was shared from intelligence to other agencies about the impending riot.