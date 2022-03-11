IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: History will see Putin's invasion as a 'blunder'06:38
Fmr. Zelenskyy Advisor: Putin doesn’t have red lines11:25
Now Playing
Col. Vindman: ‘We’re getting ready for a second offensive’06:26
UP NEXT
Ukrainian Parliament Member: Putin won’t stop unless the world stops him09:11
The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?08:52
Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’03:36
Rolling Stone Correspondent details his journey out of Ukraine10:04
Zelenskyy continues to plead for no-fly zone amid Russian attacks03:45
Rep. Connolly: Putin has a ‘Russo-centric delusional view of the world’08:24
Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsens from more than just violence10:22
NYT photojournalist: We cannot sanitize war when it comes to targeting civilians08:27
Member of Ukrainian Parliament: We were so close to nuclear castastrophe11:58
State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia09:40
Adm. Stavridis: We need to get weapons into the hands of Ukrainians05:12
Pentagon establishes deconfliction channel with Russia08:20
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle10:47
Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality05:52
State Dept. spokesperson: This is Putin's war, not Russian people's05:26
White House rolls out roadmap for next Covid phase06:09
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is what worries fmr. Zelenskyy advisor most12:00
Col. Vindman: ‘We’re getting ready for a second offensive’06:26
Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman says Russian forces do not have enough combat power to take Kyiv, but warns that Putin will resort to aerial bombardments of the cityMarch 11, 2022
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: History will see Putin's invasion as a 'blunder'06:38
Fmr. Zelenskyy Advisor: Putin doesn’t have red lines11:25
Now Playing
Col. Vindman: ‘We’re getting ready for a second offensive’06:26
UP NEXT
Ukrainian Parliament Member: Putin won’t stop unless the world stops him09:11
The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?08:52
Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’03:36