Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war
12:53
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul discuss with Nicolle Wallace the latest meeting between top diplomats from U.S. and Russia amid the growing tensions in UkraineJan. 21, 2022
