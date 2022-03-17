Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman warns that Russian attacks will become more brutal against Ukrainain civilians as Putin is backed further into a cornerMarch 17, 2022
