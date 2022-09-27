IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 2

    10:04
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 1

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Tampa residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

    03:15

  • Texas’ top law enforcement officer doesn’t like when laws apply to him

    09:24

  • Postponed Jan. 6 hearing meant to be a reset for committee

    07:38

  • Protests sweep Iran following death of woman in police custody

    06:51

  • Trump's embrace and amplification of QAnon raises concerns

    08:33

  • Michael Cohen thinks criminal prosecutions are 'forthcoming' for Trump

    11:17

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability

    11:56

  • GOP candidates have tricky relationships with the truth

    06:14

  • Trump tries a familiar defense with NY AG lawsuit: Throwing other people under the bus

    10:13

  • Miles Taylor: Trump seems to think his presidential powers continue

    10:17

  • Neal Katyal: Complaint from NY AG James has ‘devastating range’

    11:36

  • Weissmann: Dearie’s message to Trump lawyers is ‘if you don’t put up’ you won’t get relief

    10:58

  • New book highlights the moral choices confronting members of the Trump administration

    10:52

  • Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win

    07:51

  • More Republicans refuse to vow to accept election results

    09:18

  • Frank Figliuzzi calls Trump’s QAnon embrace ‘the last act of a desperate man’

    07:54

  • Former US Attorney: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the DOJ'

    11:55

  • Charlie Sykes: DeSantis and Abbott are using ‘theater of cruelty’

    06:31

Deadline White House

Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 1

11:18

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen weighs in on New York Attorney General Tish James’s sweeping new civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and explains why he believes criminal prosecutions against Trump and the Trump family are coming soon.Sept. 27, 2022

  • Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 2

    10:04
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 1

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Tampa residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

    03:15

  • Texas’ top law enforcement officer doesn’t like when laws apply to him

    09:24

  • Postponed Jan. 6 hearing meant to be a reset for committee

    07:38

  • Protests sweep Iran following death of woman in police custody

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All