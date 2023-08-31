Clarence Thomas discloses additional trips paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow

Executive Director of progressive judicial advocacy group, Demand Justice Brian Fallon and Senior Editor for Slate Dahlia Lithwick join Nicolle Wallace to discuss brand new financial disclosure forms made public in which Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledges that - in the past year - he took three trips aboard a private jet belonging to his billionaire friend and Republican mega-donor, Harlan Crow and Crow also paid for a trip to the Adirondacks in New York, according to Thomas. Aug. 31, 2023