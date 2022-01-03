Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’
06:27
Share this -
copied
Former Senator Claire McCaskill, founder of Punchbowl News Jake Sherman, and New York Times Congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater discuss the strength of the some of the firsthand evidence that the January 6th committee has uncoveredJan. 3, 2022
Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6
10:47
Now Playing
Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’
06:27
UP NEXT
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Science needs better marketing
07:23
Trauma felt by Capitol Police officers doesn’t illicit any shame in GOP
06:41
Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘How can we continue to put young children at risk?’
07:06
Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors